KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €62.80 ($66.11) and last traded at €63.80 ($67.16). Approximately 8,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.70 ($68.11).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($85.26) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

