Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.08 million.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. 906,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.40.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

