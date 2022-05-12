K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €44.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €44.50 ($46.84) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.32) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.93 ($25.18).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SDF stock traded down €2.28 ($2.40) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.64 ($31.20). The company had a trading volume of 2,560,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of €29.16 and a 200 day moving average of €21.07. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €9.48 ($9.98) and a fifty-two week high of €36.45 ($38.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.