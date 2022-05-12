Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Ib Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($96.84) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KRN. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($127.37) target price on Krones in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($134.74) target price on Krones in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($123.16) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on Krones in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

ETR:KRN opened at €77.65 ($81.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Krones has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($71.05) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($104.84). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €85.45. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

