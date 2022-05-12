KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Stake Cut by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,192 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,567,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after purchasing an additional 174,509 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 898,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,196,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 69,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

