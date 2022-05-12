Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,637,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AON by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,800,000 after buying an additional 290,876 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 609,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,295,000 after buying an additional 269,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

NYSE AON opened at $275.05 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.68 and its 200-day moving average is $298.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.