Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,932 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 168,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $61.78 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

