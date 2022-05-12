Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $123.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.22. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.