Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $301.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.75 and its 200 day moving average is $361.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.65 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.