Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $35,917,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $29,903,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

