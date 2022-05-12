Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,598 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,786,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $198.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.79. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

