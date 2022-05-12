Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after acquiring an additional 266,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 648.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 208,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 109.6% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $182.54 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Several research firms have commented on IEX. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

