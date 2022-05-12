Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 219,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,261,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 3.06.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after buying an additional 7,673,182 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,967 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

