Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Koppers stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Koppers has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Koppers had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

