Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.34

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOPKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($39.37) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

Koninklijke Vopak ( OTCMKTS:VOPKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.65 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Vopak will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

