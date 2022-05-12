Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.79 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $25.97 million and $1.79 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 52.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.96 or 0.00298343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00060785 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00064622 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 131,687,373 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.