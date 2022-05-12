KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Price Down 8.1%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.22. 5,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 202,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $517.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

