Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.22. 371,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 237,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.70 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.35. The firm has a market cap of C$610.88 million and a P/E ratio of 41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

