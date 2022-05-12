Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 57000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.29 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.
Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)
