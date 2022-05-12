Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 57000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.29 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

