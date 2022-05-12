KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,959 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,613,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $313.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,649. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

