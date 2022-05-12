Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 16016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Kincora Copper Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Trundle, Fairholme, Northern Junee-Narromine Belt, Jemalong, Cundumbul, and Condobolin projects located in the New South Wales, Australia.

