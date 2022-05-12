Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Lowered to C$175.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.22.

Kinaxis stock opened at $100.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.62. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

