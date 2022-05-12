Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stake Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.03% of Kforce worth $48,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 29,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45,273 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,447 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 126,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,292. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

