Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $100.12

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.12 and last traded at $100.35, with a volume of 14635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($133.68) to €122.00 ($128.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kerry Group from £136 ($167.67) to £137 ($168.91) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($142.11) to €128.00 ($134.74) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kerry Group from €115.00 ($121.05) to €120.00 ($126.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,517.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

