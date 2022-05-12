Kelt Kindick Sells 9,049 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $64.68 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.