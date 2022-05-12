Kava Reaches One Day Volume of $74.84 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 63.5% lower against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00005715 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $308.78 million and approximately $74.84 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00103971 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00022178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00289013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 190,282,799 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

