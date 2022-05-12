Kattana (KTN) Hits Market Cap of $2.31 Million

Kattana (KTN) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Kattana has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00003859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kattana has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $144,081.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00581480 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.63 or 2.10528026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.