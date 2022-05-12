Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

KAMN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kaman has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $57.36.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 59.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Kaman by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

