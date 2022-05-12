JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $117.57

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $117.57 and last traded at $118.14, with a volume of 489637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 174,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 85,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 208,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,428,000 after purchasing an additional 172,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 7,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.