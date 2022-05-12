JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Avaya from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial dropped their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $495.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Avaya has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Avaya by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Avaya by 18.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

