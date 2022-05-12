JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 670

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BEZ. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.52) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.40) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.55) to GBX 541 ($6.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 504.60 ($6.22).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 439.20 ($5.41) on Monday. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 414.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 435.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.10), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($24,709.33). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($39,343.87). In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,862 shares of company stock worth $6,854,559.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

