JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($83.16) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($88.42) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.44 ($77.30).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €63.30 ($66.63) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a one year high of €129.65 ($136.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.78.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.