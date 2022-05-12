Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $221.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.81.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 77,752 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 945,430 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 587.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,464,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,313 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $10,374,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

