Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,550 ($31.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,600 ($32.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($26.01) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,300 ($28.36).

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,265 ($27.93) on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,270 ($40.32). The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,949.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,038.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($22.49) per share, for a total transaction of £328.32 ($404.78).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

