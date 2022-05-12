Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $110,475,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,517,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,406,000 after buying an additional 1,086,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI stock opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

