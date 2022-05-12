JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. 1,493,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,281. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224 over the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 612.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 626,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,681,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

