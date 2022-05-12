Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 1.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,745,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,162. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

