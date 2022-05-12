Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

JEF stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

