Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $230.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $144.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.07.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $5.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 34.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

