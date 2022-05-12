Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Sells $106,502.22 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $106,502.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at $919,577.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.37. 375,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

