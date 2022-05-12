Jarvis Securities plc (JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on June 9th

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JIM opened at GBX 220.45 ($2.72) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.26. Jarvis Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 368.90 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £98.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

About Jarvis Securities (Get Rating)

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.