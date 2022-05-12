Jarvis Securities plc (JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on June 9th

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:JIM opened at GBX 220.45 ($2.72) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.26. Jarvis Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 368.90 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £98.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.
About Jarvis Securities (Get Rating)
