James H. Hudson III Sells 2,200 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CFFI opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C&F Financial (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

