J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 287 ($3.54).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 229.70 ($2.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 222.60 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 342 ($4.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

