J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SBRY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.95) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 287 ($3.54).

LON SBRY opened at GBX 229.97 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.75. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 222.60 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 342 ($4.22).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

