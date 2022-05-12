J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JBHT. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

