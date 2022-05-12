IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IsoPlexis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IsoPlexis stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 2,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.67, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. IsoPlexis has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

ISO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

