iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is WealthShield Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.
NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.39. 8,471,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177,694. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $393.62 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.08.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.