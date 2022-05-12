iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Tredje AP fonden’s 6th Largest Position

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $111,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

IWM stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,573,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

