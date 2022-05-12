iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Southern Wealth Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IWF traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,263,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,717. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.63 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

