iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $212.57

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $212.57 and last traded at $213.91, with a volume of 10663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

